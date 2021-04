The Central government announced on Thursday that the registration process for taking COVID-19 vaccines for all above 18 years of age will begin on April 28. The registration can be done through the Aarogya Setu app and the CoWIN platform.

"The CoWINplatform is currently being configured to roll out for the rest of the adult population. The new CoWIN platform should be ready by Saturday, April 24. However, registration on the platform will only be allowed from Wednesday, April 28," said officials.

The platform will be changed to handle the large amount of traffic that is expected from crores of users logging in to the platform and registering themselves. Other minor changes have been added regarding the age criteria with few new features.

The registration process including the required documents feature remains the same.

The Central government had announced COVID-19 vaccination to be extended to all adults across the nation on April 19, as new cases kept on rising for consecutive days. India recorded the highest single-day spike of new cases with over 3.14 lakh infections in a single day on Wednesday. The country has seen over 17 lakh new cases in the past 7 days.

The move to open vaccination for all adults above the age of 18 came with other policy changes regarding vaccination as part of the government’s Phase 3 of COVID-19 vaccination program which will start from May 1. Other policy changes included deregulation of vaccine prices and the state governments allowed to procure vaccines directly from the manufacturers.

Several states have recently announced that they will be providing vaccine free of costs to all residents above the age of 18 from May 1.