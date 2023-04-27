RED.Health launches air ambulance services in more than 550 Indian cities

RED.Health said it has a fleet of eight specialised aircraft that can evacuate patients from any terrain or geography of the nation timely and efficiently. All the ambulances are equipped with defined SOPs, clinical pathways, a medico-legal framework, and a team of qualified critical care professionals.

RED.Health (previously known as Stanplus), a medical emergency response platform has expanded its offerings to launch Air Ambulance services, to provide state-of-the-art medical emergency services with technology across 550+ cities in India.

The company said it has a fleet of eight specialised aircraft that can evacuate patients from any terrain or geography of the nation timely and efficiently. All the ambulances are equipped with defined SOPs, clinical pathways, a medico-legal framework, and a team of qualified critical care professionals.

“RED Air Guardian not only enables air transfer for medical emergencies; but also ensures surface transport to and from the airport. We manage more than 25 aircraft parked in airports all across India and over 10 aircraft parked in different parts of the world, to cater to overseas air evacuation,” the company added.

The platform is currently actively conducting air evacuations from cities like Raipur, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, and parts of Middle Eastern countries and cities like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Muscat and Doha.

“At RED.Health we take pride in reaching the patient in just 15 minutes. Taking a step forward, we are now equipped to save more and more lives in parts of the country where specialised or robust medical facilities are unavailable," said Prabhdeep Singh, Founder and CEO, RED.Health.

"Our Air Ambulance service can assist patients who need to be transferred long distances in case of emergency to a specialised medical facility. We are determined to advance our goal of creating 911 for Indian healthcare with this new endeavour,” he added.