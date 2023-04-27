RED.Health launches air ambulance services in more than 550 Indian cities

2 Min(s) Read
RED.Health said it has a fleet of eight specialised aircraft that can evacuate patients from any terrain or geography of the nation timely and efficiently. All the ambulances are equipped with defined SOPs, clinical pathways, a medico-legal framework, and a team of qualified critical care professionals.
RED.Health (previously known as Stanplus), a medical emergency response platform has expanded its offerings to launch Air Ambulance services, to provide state-of-the-art medical emergency services with technology across 550+ cities in India.
Recommended ArticlesView All
IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between
Apr 27, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Biden 2024: His record so far on the economy, immigration, civil rights | Explainer
Apr 27, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Mann Ki Baat — here's how it became the ideal platform to discuss key healthcare issues and solutions in India
Apr 26, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read
India's National Medical Device Policy to bring down import dependence — what more it offers
Apr 26, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
The company said it has a fleet of eight specialised aircraft that can evacuate patients from any terrain or geography of the nation timely and efficiently. All the ambulances are equipped with defined SOPs, clinical pathways, a medico-legal framework, and a team of qualified critical care professionals.
“RED Air Guardian not only enables air transfer for medical emergencies; but also ensures surface transport to and from the airport. We manage more than 25 aircraft parked in airports all across India and over 10 aircraft parked in different parts of the world, to cater to overseas air evacuation,” the company added.
The platform is currently actively conducting air evacuations from cities like Raipur, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, and parts of Middle Eastern countries and cities like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Muscat and Doha.
“At RED.Health we take pride in reaching the patient in just 15 minutes. Taking a step forward, we are now equipped to save more and more lives in parts of the country where specialised or robust medical facilities are unavailable," said Prabhdeep Singh, Founder and CEO, RED.Health.
"Our Air Ambulance service can assist patients who need to be transferred long distances in case of emergency to a specialised medical facility. We are determined to advance our goal of creating 911 for Indian healthcare with this new endeavour,” he added.
The startup claims to have partnered with more than 100 hospitals and over 70 enterprises and is looking to expand to nearly 600 cities and towns in India by the end of this year.
First Published: Apr 27, 2023 2:55 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!