Healthcare Ready for any review by ICMR, say Chinese testing kit manufacturers Updated : April 24, 2020 07:23 AM IST Wondfo Biotech & Livzon Diagnostics are among the firms that are exporting test kits to India. Both the Chinese companies said that their products had been validated by ICMR and evaluated at National Institute of Virology, Pune.