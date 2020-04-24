Ready for any review by ICMR, say Chinese testing kit manufacturers

Days after the Indian Council of Medical Research asked states not to use Chinese testing kits till the time they had been thoroughly checked, Chinese manufacturers have said they are ready for any re-evaluation and are in touch with ICMR.

"Wondfo Biotech took immediate actions to investigate and understand the issue. We will fully co-operate with ICMR review and any re-testing arrangements. Safety & product quality are our highest priorities," said the Guangzhou-based company.

Wondfo Biotech & Livzon Diagnostics are among the firms that are exporting test kits to India. India has received 3 lakh testing kits from Wondfo and 2.5 lakh testing kits from Livzon.

On Thursday, the spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Anurag Srivastava, said, "In the past two weeks, around two dozen flights departed for India from five cities in China carrying nearly 400 tonnes of medical supplies, including RT-PCR test kits, Rapid Antibody Tests, PPE kits, thermometers, etc. Around 20 more flights are expected to bring supplies from China in the coming days, and this is likely to be stepped up considerably in the next few months as our procurement efforts gain momentum."

Both the Chinese companies said that their products had been validated by ICMR and evaluated at National Institute of Virology, Pune.

"We at Livzon diagnostics are shocked to receive negative reports from the Indian media related to poor accuracy of COVID-19 rapid test kits made in China. We have shown great concern on the issue and are willing to co-operate with the Indian government for any investigation," said Livzon Diagnostics in a statement.

Wondfo Biotech said that its products had been exported to more than 70 countries while Livzon Diagnostics has said that its products have been used in more than 13 countries.

Both companies said there can be variations in results during the window period, which is the gap between infection and appearance of anti body. "Negative results do not rule out coronavirus infection, especially in those who have come in contact with the virus. Follow-up anti body tests combined with molecular testing should be considered to rule out infection," said Livzon Diagnostics. The company also said that anti body testing kits should not be the sole basis for diagnosing coronavirus.

The Chinese manufacturers have sent letters to the ICMR stating the conditions under which the kits should be used and possible reasons for variations.

According to reports, several European countries have raised concerns about quality of test kits manufactured in China and their accuracy.