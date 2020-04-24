  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
10 things you need to know before the opening bell
Equities barely up oil price rebound, stimulus hopes
Brent oil futures plunge as growing glut feeds market panic
Rupee opens 37 paise stronger at 76.30 against dollar
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

Ready for any review by ICMR, say Chinese testing kit manufacturers

Updated : April 24, 2020 07:23 AM IST

Wondfo Biotech & Livzon Diagnostics are among the firms that are exporting test kits to India.
Both the Chinese companies said that their products had been validated by ICMR and evaluated at National Institute of Virology, Pune.
Ready for any review by ICMR, say Chinese testing kit manufacturers

You May Also Like

Indian-American NGO raises USD 1 million for coronavirus relief work in US, India

Indian-American NGO raises USD 1 million for coronavirus relief work in US, India

Top-10 richest Asians: Indian billionaire takes No 1 spot after surpassing China's Jack Ma

Top-10 richest Asians: Indian billionaire takes No 1 spot after surpassing China's Jack Ma

India should be prepared for a H-1B Visa curtailment program, says Shyam Saran

India should be prepared for a H-1B Visa curtailment program, says Shyam Saran

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement