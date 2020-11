Russian Direct Investment Fund, the fund backing Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, has signed an agreement with Hetero Pharma to make vaccines in India.

The vaccine has shown efficacy of 91.4 percent based on the second interim analysis of the data obtained 28 days after administering the first dose.

The production of the vaccine will begin in 2021, with Hetero Pharma manufacturing 100 million doses a year in India.

RDIF already has a tie-up with Dr Reddy's for production 100 million vaccine doses.

In a release on Tuesday, RDIF said the cost of one dose of Sputnik V will be less than Rs 750, while it will be free of charge for Russians.

As of November 24, more than 22,000 volunteers were vaccinated with the first dose, while some 19,000 were given the first and second doses of the vaccine at 29 medical centers in Russia.

The uniqueness and effectiveness of the Sputnik V vaccine lie in the use of two different human adenoviral vectors, which, its makers say, allows for a stronger and longer-term immune response compared to the vaccines using same vector for both doses.

Meanwhile, RDIF took to Twitter on Friday to propose combining AstraZeneca/University of Oxford's vaccine candidate with their own vaccine to boost efficacy. The combination might also prove important for revaccinations.

Sputnik V said, "Current full dose AstraZeneca regimen resulted in 62 percent efficacy. If they go for a new clinical trial, we suggest trying a regimen of combining the AZ shot with the Sputnik V human adenoviral vector shot to boost efficacy. Combining vaccines may prove important for revaccinations."

Sputnik V's comment came right after reports that AstraZeneca is likely to run an additional global trial to assess the efficacy of lower dosing regimen of its vaccine.