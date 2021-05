Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das announced measures to ramp up COVID-related healthcare infrastructure. He said on-tap liquidity window of Rs 50,000 cr with upto 3 year tenor at repo rate being opened until March 31, 2022.

Addressing media, Das said banks can use funds to give loans for healthcare. He said banks are being incentivised for quick delivery of scheme by allowed PSL (Priority Sector Lending) status to loans under the scheme.

The banks expected to create a COVID-loan book under this scheme.

Over 3 lakh daily cases and more than 3000 fatalities are being recorded for over a week.