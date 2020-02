Rows of dead rats displayed for sale at a market in Assam’s Baksa district have raised concerns for the health department over fears of Coronavirus outbreak in the country. Rodent meat is sold as a local delicacy at the Kumarikata Bazar along Indo-Bhutan border, and people from Mushalpur town and nearby areas often flock to the special Sunday market to buy the much-preferred culinary delight. Skinned rats are sold for Rs 200 a kilogram, and might even fetch a higher price than chicken or pork.

“In this part of the state, rat meat is a traditional food. We are holding awareness camps in Kumarikata, Duminibagan, Darranga, Tamulpur and other areas,” said Ranjan Sarma, Baksa Deputy Commissioner.

Various species of rodents are consumed by the tribal population in Lower Assam. Villagers set up traps in paddy fields to catch rats after the harvest season. The field rats that generally move in groups and use the same path to scurry in and out of their holes are considered easy to catch with the help of nets.

“There are many rat species – small, medium and big rats. They are a staple food, rich in fat and tastes best when cooked with root vegetables – a low salt stew or with a gentle dose of masala. It tastes delicious with rice and beer. Some believe it is also a medicine for diabetes,” said a local from the border town on condition of anonymity.

Health warning

Doctors have warned of health risks, though, if the meat is not cooked or handled properly.

“Rodents are known vectors for various diseases that can be transmitted to humans. Proper handling of the meat is important. People should be aware and stay away from such meat consumption. Coronavirus may spread through frogs, bird species, rats or other animals,” said Dr. Mohan Chandra Boro.

The health department is closely monitoring the situation, and while there has been no confirmed case of Coronavirus in Assam, people are being screened at the airports by teams of healthcare professionals.

“The district surveillance officer has set up a screening camp at the entry-point of Namlang, Bhutan – we have deputed doctors and paramedics in the tea-garden and Indo-Bhutan border areas,” said Gunindranath Deba Sharma, Joint Director of Health Services in Baksa.

Sources said mongoose meat is also sometimes sold openly at these rural markets along the border. Mongoose is a protected species under Schedule II and part II of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

“We do not have any such report yet, but if we come to know, we will inform the forest department and take necessary action,” added Sarma.