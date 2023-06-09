Rare eye diseases in India: How genetic testing can help manage it

Unfortunately, many of these inherited rare eye diseases are not treatable, nevertheless, management and rehabilitation options are available. However, Genetic testing can play a vital role in identifying mutations, that indicate the pattern of inheritance, prognosis, better disease management, reproductive counselling, and possible therapy options in the future.

India is home to a diverse population, with a rich genetic heritage. That is why India is also home to many of the rare genetic diseases, including those affecting the eyes. In fact, India has a high prevalence of inherited eye diseases, with estimates suggesting that around 12 million people are affected by them. These conditions can have a significant impact on individuals' quality of life.

Therefore, it is imperative to understand the role of genetic testing in managing rare eye diseases (REDs).

In some cases, rare eye diseases can result in serious vision loss or visual impairment which can significantly impact quality of life. Unfortunately, many of these inherited rare eye diseases are not treatable, nevertheless, management and rehabilitation options are available.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that roughly 285 million people worldwide are visually impaired, with 39 million completely blind. With an estimated 12 million blind persons in the country, India has a huge blindness burden.

Furthermore, it is estimated that approximately 4.5 million people in India suffer from various types of low eyesight. Many of these occurrences are due to rare eye diseases that damage vision.

The inherited rare eye diseases are either monogenic (caused by a mutation in a single gene) or developmental and may affect various parts of the eye, like the cornea, lens, anterior segment, retina, and optic nerve. The inherited rare eye disease such as congenital cataracts, congenital glaucoma, anterior segment dysgenesis, corneal dystrophies, retinal degenerative diseases, and optic atrophy, contribute to more than 60 percent of infant blindness.

The prevalence of some of the rare eye diseases like Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) is high in the Indian population. It is reported as 1 in 372 in rural South India, 1 in 930 in urban South India and 1 in 750 in rural Central India, as opposed to a worldwide prevalence of 1 in 4000.

Genetic testing can play a vital role in identifying mutations, that indicate the pattern of inheritance, prognosis, better disease management, reproductive counselling, and possible therapy options in the future.

Role of Genetic Testing in Managing Rare Eye Diseases

Genetic testing has transformed the field of rare eye diseases by providing crucial information to doctors and researchers about the underlying genetic cause. Clinicians can better understand the disease's impact or prognosis by identifying specific genetic mutations or changes.

Extensive studies and clinical trials on gene replacement therapy and other gene modification treatments hold promise for future gene-based therapies. The identification of the disease-causative gene by genetic testing is a pre-requisite to be eligible for these treatments.

Couples planning to have children can also undergo genetic testing especially if there is a family history of rare eye diseases. This can help identify the risk of a genetic mutation passing on to their children.

The Importance of Genetic Counselling

Genetic counselling is an important part of the genetic testing process as it can help individuals and their families understand why it is needed as well as the potential implications of the test results.

Genetic counsellors can help individuals understand their risk of developing a genetic condition and provide guidance on how to manage the condition if it is present. Moreover, they can provide information on the likelihood of passing the condition on to future generations and offer support and guidance throughout the testing process.

Overall, genetic testing is valuable in the identification, management, and treatment of rare eye diseases. Genetic testing is now available in India and the reports are provided within 3-6 weeks depending on the specific tests recommended by the doctor.

Note: The author Dr N Soumittra is Disease Head, Ophthalmology at MedGenome India