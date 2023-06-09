Rare eye diseases in India: How genetic testing can help manage it

Unfortunately, many of these inherited rare eye diseases are not treatable, nevertheless, management and rehabilitation options are available. However, Genetic testing can play a vital role in identifying mutations, that indicate the pattern of inheritance, prognosis, better disease management, reproductive counselling, and possible therapy options in the future.

India is home to a diverse population, with a rich genetic heritage. That is why India is also home to many of the rare genetic diseases, including those affecting the eyes. In fact, India has a high prevalence of inherited eye diseases, with estimates suggesting that around 12 million people are affected by them. These conditions can have a significant impact on individuals' quality of life.

Therefore, it is imperative to understand the role of genetic testing in managing rare eye diseases (REDs).