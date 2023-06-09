CNBC TV18
Rare eye diseases in India: How genetic testing can help manage it

Rare eye diseases in India: How genetic testing can help manage it

Rare eye diseases in India: How genetic testing can help manage it
By Dr N Soumittra  Jun 9, 2023 11:39:09 AM IST (Published)

Unfortunately, many of these inherited rare eye diseases are not treatable, nevertheless, management and rehabilitation options are available. However, Genetic testing can play a vital role in identifying mutations, that indicate the pattern of inheritance, prognosis, better disease management, reproductive counselling, and possible therapy options in the future. 

India is home to a diverse population, with a rich genetic heritage. That is why India is also home to many of the rare genetic diseases, including those affecting the eyes. In fact, India has a high prevalence of inherited eye diseases, with estimates suggesting that around 12 million people are affected by them. These conditions can have a significant impact on individuals' quality of life. 

Therefore, it is imperative to understand the role of genetic testing in managing rare eye diseases (REDs).
In some cases, rare eye diseases can result in serious vision loss or visual impairment which can significantly impact quality of life. Unfortunately, many of these inherited rare eye diseases are not treatable, nevertheless, management and rehabilitation options are available. 
