Rare Disease Day: History, theme and significance

Rare Disease Day was first launched in 2008 by the European Organization for Rare Diseases and has since become a global event. Rare diseases are defined as conditions that affect fewer than 1 in 2,000 people. The theme of Rare Disease Day 2023 is “Share Your Colours”.

Rare Disease Day is an annual observance on the last day of February to raise awareness about rare diseases and their impact on patients' lives. The main goal of Rare Disease Day is to raise awareness among the public, healthcare professionals, policymakers, and researchers about the challenges faced by people living with rare diseases. The day provides an opportunity for rare disease communities to come together and advocate for better care, treatment, and support for those affected by these conditions.

History

The day was first launched in 2008 by EURORDIS (the European Organization for Rare Diseases) and has since become a global event. Rare diseases are defined as conditions that affect fewer than 1 in 2,000 people. There are over 7,000 rare diseases, and collectively they affect millions of people worldwide. Many rare diseases are life-threatening or severely debilitating, and patients often face significant challenges in obtaining a diagnosis, accessing treatment, and receiving adequate support.

Theme

The theme of Rare Disease Day 2023 is “Share Your Colours”, which is a continuation of the theme from the previous year. The theme of “Light up for Rare” is also being used for this year’s observance.

Some rare diseases include:

Cystic fibrosis: A genetic disorder that affects the lungs, pancreas, and other organs.

Huntington's disease: A genetic disorder that causes the progressive breakdown of nerve cells in the brain leading to physical and cognitive decline.

Duchenne muscular dystrophy: A genetic disorder that causes progressive muscle weakness and wasting.

Sickle cell anaemia: An inherited blood disorder that causes the production of abnormal haemoglobin, leading to the formation of sickle-shaped red blood cells that can cause pain and other complications.

Pompe disease: A rare genetic disorder that results in the build-up of a complex sugar molecule inside cells, leading to muscle weakness and other symptoms.

Fabry disease: A rare genetic disorder that results in the build-up of a type of fat inside cells, leading to a range of symptoms, including pain, skin rashes, and kidney problems.

Gaucher disease: A rare genetic disorder that results in the buildup of a fatty substance in cells, leading to a range of symptoms, including fatigue, anaemia, and bone pain.