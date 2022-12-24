English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homehealthcare News

Random COVID-19 sampling of international passengers arriving in India starts as cases surge worldwide

Random COVID-19 sampling of international passengers arriving in India starts as cases surge worldwide

Random COVID-19 sampling of international passengers arriving in India starts as cases surge worldwide
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 24, 2022 12:03:23 PM IST (Updated)

COVID-19: Two percent of passengers arriving in each international flight will be subject to random coronavirus testing at airports from Saturday. Such travellers in each flight will be identified by the airlines concerned and after submitting the sample, passengers will be allowed to leave the airport.

The random COVID-19 testing of international passengers arriving in India started at Delhi airport on Saturday as the authorities step up measures to prevent possible spread of the infection in the country.  Two percent of passengers arriving in each international flight will be subject to random coronavirus testing at airports from Saturday. Such travellers in each flight will be identified by the airlines concerned and after submitting the sample, passengers will be allowed to leave the airport.

Recommended Articles

View All
Year ender 2022 | SBI, ICICI and other large banks rise like the phoenix

Year ender 2022 | SBI, ICICI and other large banks rise like the phoenix

IST3 Min(s) Read

Omicron new variant in India: What are high-risk states up to

Omicron new variant in India: What are high-risk states up to

IST5 Min(s) Read

A fresh Covid wave: Let's spruce up our health ecosystem in no time

A fresh Covid wave: Let's spruce up our health ecosystem in no time

IST4 Min(s) Read

The three probable scenarios for Gold in 2023, according to Quantum AMC

The three probable scenarios for Gold in 2023, according to Quantum AMC

IST2 Min(s) Read


Children below 12 years will be exempted from screening. However, if found symptomatic, he/she will have to undergo testing.
Airport has been instructed not to charge passengers for this random sampling.
Thermal screening is being done for all passengers at the point of entry and those found to be symptomatic during screening will be immediately isolated.
Delhi Airport also urged everyone to cooperate with the on-ground staff during the testing procedures.
Amid a spurt in cases in Japan, United States of America, South Korea, Brazil, France and China, India has stepped surveillance and genome sequencing of COVID=19 positive samples.  Chinese cities are currently hit by the highly transmissible Omicron strain mostly BF.7 which is the main variant spreading in Beijing and is contributing to a wider surge of infections in that country.
BF.7 is a sub-lineage of the Omicron variant BA.5 and has the strongest infection ability since it is highly transmissible. It has a shorter incubation period, and has a higher capacity to cause reinfection or infect even those vaccinated.
ALSO READ | India records 201 new COVID-19 infections — active cases rise to 3,397
Also, 97 percent of the India's eligible population have been administered the first dose while 90 percent have taken the second as well. But, only 27 percent of the eligible population has taken the precaution dose.
With agencies inputs
(Edited by : Anshul)
First Published:  IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

coronavirusCOVID-19COVID-19 casesinternational passengers

Previous Article

COVID-19 in India: RT-PCR to be made mandatory for flyers arriving from these countries

Next Article

India records 201 new COVID-19 infections — active cases rise to 3,397