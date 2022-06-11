Explained: Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, the facial paralysis condition affecting Justin Bieber

Pop star Justin Bieber has been diagnosed with a rare disease that has left half his face paralysed. Taking to the social media platform Instagram, Bieber informed his fans that he was cancelling his upcoming performances in Toronto, Washington DC, and New York.

“It (the paralysis) is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear in my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis. As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move, so there’s full paralysis on this side of my face,” Bieber explained in the three-minute video.

“This is pretty serious,” the 28-year-old added.

What is Ramsay Hunt Syndrome?

Ramsay Hunt Syndrome is a late-stage complication caused by the varicella-zoster virus (VZV), the same virus that causes chickenpox. Also known as herpes zoster oticus or geniculate ganglion herpes zoster, the virus causes the nerves in the seventh ganglion of the cranial nerves to become inflamed and then unresponsive.

The disease surfaces in individuals who have suffered from chickenpox. The VZV remains dormant in the nervous system of the body even years after the chickenpox infection dies down. When reactivated due to a weakened immune system, which may be caused by anything from stress to ageing, the VZV affects the nerves near the ear on one side of the face.

Diagnosis is often missed or delayed in older adults, which further increases the risk of long-term complications as a result. The condition was named after James Ramsay Hunt, an American neurologist and army officer in the World War I, who first observed and noted the condition.

What are the symptoms?

The symptoms of Ramsey Hunt Syndrome include facial paralysis or weakness on one half of the face, usually emanating outwards from the ear. The other major symptom is the emergence of painful, pus-filled blisters, much like the chickenpox blisters, in and around the same ear. The two symptoms may emerge at different times or only one symptom may emerge, but usually both occur at the same time.

Some additional symptoms that may emerge before the palsy or shingles are as follows:

Ear pain

Loss of hearing

Tinnitus (ringing in the ears)

Difficulty closing one eye

Vertigo (the sensation of spinning or moving)

A change in taste or loss of taste

Dry mouth and eyes

Treatment

Ramsay Hunt Syndrome is treated with a combination of antiviral medication, mostly the same used to combat chickenpox, along with corticosteroids. The prognosis is best when treatment is started within three days of symptom onset. But at the same time, some degree of permanent damage cannot be prevented in a few cases.

Permanent damage can happen in the form of hearing loss or facial weakness/paralysis. Other complications include eye damage and postherpetic neuralgia, a painful neural condition where the pain subsists in the inflamed nerves long after all other symptoms have subsided.

