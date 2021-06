Yoga guru Ramdev did a u-turn on the vaccine against COVID-19 and said that he will also get vaccinated. He had earlier called allopathy a "stupid science" and claimed yoga and Ayurveda will protect him. After controversially discrediting doctors and health workers for their work amid the Coronavirus crisis, he has now described them as "God's envoys on earth".

Ramdev welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new vaccination policy and termed it a "historic" step. He is requesting all the citizens to go ahead and get themselves vaccinated.

"Get both doses of the vaccine and the double protection of yoga and Ayurveda. They will combine to give you such a robust shield of protection that not a single person will die from COVID-19," Ramdev told reporters in Haridwar.

He had earlier made controversial remarks about modern science by saying, "I am not against any organisation. Good doctors are a real boon. They are God's envoys on earth. But individual doctors can do wrong things."

He added that allopathic treatments are better in case of emergencies and surgeries. "When it comes to emergency treatment and surgery, allopathy is the best. There cannot be two opinions about it," Ramdev said.

"But other life-threatening diseases, incurable disorders can be cured through ancient practices listed in yoga...Ayurveda, which is not a matter of argument,” Ramdev claimed, according to ANI.

Last month, Ramdev faced the heat over his alleged comments that "allopathy is a stupid and diwaliya science" and that "lakhs and lakhs of people died because of administering allopathic medicines rather than a shortage of oxygen" amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) slammed Ramdev’s comments and demanded action against him under the Epidemic Diseases Act. The IMA in a statement Ramdev said that his "untutored" statements are a threat to the literate society of the country as well as to the poor people falling prey to him".

The association described Ramdev as a "quack in the garb of baba" and said, "Ramdev deserves to be prosecuted for disobeying and causing danger to the life of many by making them believe to not to take the advice of allopathy doctors."

The IMA on May 27 filed an FIR against Ramdev over his “dishonest and wrongful representations” on allopathy. Another FIR was filed against him and Patanjali Yogpeeth on June 7 in Patna.

Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan also wrote a letter to Ramdev saying his words had caused great distress to the medical fraternity, especially at a time when doctors are fighting day and night against the pandemic, and requested Ramdev to recall his words.