Mass leave announced by government doctors in Rajasthan today impacting medical services

The one day strike was announced by All Rajasthan In-Service Doctors’ Association on Tuesday. Association general secretary Dr Shankar Bamnia said more than 15,000 in-service (government) doctors will go on a one-day mass leave in support of the private doctors’ movement against the Right to Health Bill. Resident doctors and medical college faculties will also join the strike.

The ongoing faceoff between agitating doctors and Rajasthan state government over Right to Health Bill (RTH) does not seem to be resolved as g overnment doctors and medical college faculty members in the state have announced one-day mass leave in solidarity with private doctors. The agitation which has entered the 12th day on Wednesday will likely affect medical services in Rajasthan in a serious manner.

The mass leave has been announced by All Rajasthan In-Service Doctors’ Association in support of agitating private doctors.

In response to this call, the Rajasthan government on Tuesday night warned about disciplinary action against government doctors if they boycott their duties.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said, "The Right to Health bill is in the public interest. We have sorted out all the misunderstandings & have included all the suggestions from doctors. We want both the public & private sectors to serve the people of state. We respect all the doctors. I would again like to appeal that the government is ready to listen to doctors. There shouldn't be any misunderstanding and the strike must be called off,"

Emergency services in the state, however, will be exempted from the mass leave. Private hospitals and nursing homes in Rajasthan have been shut for several days due to a strike by private doctors, leading to a rush of patients in government hospitals.

Health Minister Parsadi Lal has already clarified that the bill will not be withdrawn because all the suggestions from doctors have already been incorporated and hence the demand was not justified.

State Chief Secretary Usha Sharma and senior state officials held a meeting with a delegation of the agitating private hospital operators last week and assured them to hold a discussion on their suggestions regarding the bill. However, the doctors were adamant and said any discussion would be possible only after the bill was withdrawn.

WHAT ARE KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE BILL?

The bill was passed by Rajasthan assembly on March 21

Under the law, every resident has the right to avail free of cost treatment along with emergency treatment without prepayment at designated health care centres which means health care centres as prescribed in the rules, which are yet to be framed.

Neither the government or private hospitals or doctors can refuse a person seeking emergency treatment.

In a case of medico-legal nature, the bill says no public or private hospital can deny or delay treatment on grounds of getting clearance from the police.

The Bill provides for residents of Rajasthan to avail free health services in any clinical establishment.

Any person in the state can avail free outdoor and indoor patient department services, consultations, medicines, and diagnostics in public health institutions; emergency treatment and care at all healthcare providers without prepayment; and access to referral transport by all healthcare establishments.

For any violation under the Act, a hospital or doctor will be liable to pay a fine of Rs 10,000, which increases to Rs 25,000 for subsequent violations.

WHY THE CONTROVERSY?

Protesting doctors have claimed that the bill will increase bureaucratic interference in their functioning and that the bill would gradually eliminate private hospitals.

According to the doctors it would take away from them the right to earn livelihood and deprive the public from round-the-clock medical and health facilities.