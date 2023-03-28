English
Rajasthan Health Bill: 'Will not take it back,' says minister amid doctor protests

Rajasthan Health Bill: 'Will not take it back,' says minister amid doctor protests

Rajasthan Health Bill: 'Will not take it back,' says minister amid doctor protests
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 28, 2023 5:58:56 PM IST (Updated)

The Right to Health (RTH) Bill will make Rajasthan the first state to provide patients with free outpatient and inpatient department services at all public health facilities but doctors are concerned about exploitation and lack of clarity.

Despite statewide protests against the Rajasthan government's Right to Health (RTH) Bill, the state's Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena on Monday, March 27, said that they will not take the Bill back at any cost.

"If there's any problem with the Bill, then we are ready to hold a discussion but the Bill won't be taken back. At any cost, we will not take back the Bill," Meena told ANI.


He added that doctors protesting against the Bill are taking "undue advantage." He defended it, saying that the people of Rajasthan are benefitting from it.

On the contrary, doctors have argued that the Bill gives "bureaucratic control" over private hospitals. Over 20,000 doctors from government and private hospitals protested against the Bill on Monday, a day organised as Black Day by the Indian Medical Association.

Meena, standing by the government's decision in his interview, went as far as to say that the administration would recruit more doctors if protests continue.

He noted that the Bill was brought by the government after a lot of discussion and had also been sent to a select committee before it was passed.

The Bill, which has been passed by the Rajasthan Assembly, mentions 20 rights, including emergency care without prepayment and some free healthcare services.

It has made Rajasthan the first state to provide patients with free outpatient and inpatient department services at all public health facilities.

With concerns about exploitation by patients and an unclear definition of what an "emergency" is, doctors even approached Rajasthan's governor regarding the Bill.

With agency inputs.

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
First Published: Mar 28, 2023 5:57 PM IST
X