Rainy Mumbai on leptospirosis alert — what causes the infection, prevention and cure

With heavy rains lashing Mumbai, the Health Department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has warned citizens against leptospirosis cases, which may be on the rise, said reports.

Mumbai reported five cases of leptospirosis till July 12 within a week. This monsoon season, the city reported 17 leptospirosis cases against 37 recorded in July last year, Hindustan Times reported.

In the advisory, the BMC asked people to avoid wading in stagnant water. In case of exposure to the bacterial disease, people should “take prophylactic treatment (such as doxycycline/azithromycin) as per medical advice," The Times of India reported quoting the advisory.

What is leptospirosis?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), leptospirosis is a bacterial infection caused by bacteria of the genus Leptospira. The bacteria get transmitted from animals to humans when a cut or abrasion in the skin, nose or eyes comes in contact with water or soil contaminated with the urine of infected animals. However, the disease cannot be transmitted from one human to another.

What are the symptoms of leptospirosis?

Some of the most common symptoms are fever, chills, cough, diarrhoea, vomiting, headache, muscle pain (particularly in lower back and calves), rash, red and irritated eyes, and jaundice.

In certain cases, leptospirosis can also lead to kidney or liver failure, respiratory distress and meningitis, which can turn fatal.

What is the treatment?

Mild cases of leptospirosis can be treated using prescribed antibiotics such as doxycycline and penicillin. Hospitalisation along with intravenous administration of antibiotics is required in severe cases.

Patients may also require ventilator support if their lungs are affected, and dialysis may be necessary if kidneys are impacted by the disease, according to reports.

If the patient is pregnant, the foetus might also be affected. Such patients require constant medical attention.

The duration of hospitalisation can range between a few weeks to several months, depending on the severity of the infection and the patient’s response to treatment.

How to avoid?

In the last two years, there had been a sharp drop in the number of cases as there was minimal human activity and less exposure to contaminated water during COVID-19 lockdowns. However, this year, there has been a mild increase in the number of leptospirosis patients as people returned to routine transportation, Hindustan Times quoted Dr Rahul Tambe, senior consultant of internal medicine and infectious diseases at Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vile Parle, as saying.

The doctor advised parents to ensure that children do not play in puddles or accumulated water. Areas with sewage or gutter water leaks should be avoided by adults.

“In case the individual encounters contaminated water, they should first wash their hands or legs with soap and water. They can also approach their personal physician for doxycycline prophylaxis,” Dr Tambe said.

People wading through floodwater must consult a doctor within 72 hours. Private practitioners have also been advised to start doxycycline for all fever patients during monsoon season to prevent other complications.