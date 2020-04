Indian Railways will deploy over 2,500 doctors and more than 35,000 paramedic staff to treat patients suffering from coronavirus in the country.

Currently, the Railways has 2,546 doctors on its rolls, and 35,153 paramedic staff including nursing staff, pharmacists and other categories of staff. In addition, various railway zones are also recruiting more temporary doctors and paramedics.

In addition, the Railways is already working round the clock to convert 5,000 coaches into isolation or quarantine facilities for 80,000 COVID-19 patients. So far, nearly 3,250 coaches have already been converted into quarantine facilities.

In addition, 11,000 quarantine beds have also been made available across the Indian Railways establishments.

Railways has also identified around 5,000 beds in 17 dedicated hospitals and 33 hospital blocks in Railway Hospitals for treatment of COVID-19 patients and these are being readied for any contingency, officials said.

Besides, conversion of coaches into isolation or quarantine facilities for coronavirus patients, Railway workshops are also manufacturing personal protection equipment.

Jagdhari workshop of Northern Railways has already made two samples coveralls and that has cleared the tests conducted by a government testing centre. The test was conducted to check the resistance of bio-protective covering material (fabric/garment).