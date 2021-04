As the country struggles with the rising number of COVID-19 cases, it seems the political class of the country is not safe from the virus either.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tested positive for COVID-19. The leader on Tuesday informed about the development on Twitter. He urged people who came in contact with him recently to follow all safety protocols.

“After experiencing mild symptoms, I’ve just tested positive for COVID. All those who’ve been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe,” the sitting Lok Sabha member from Wayanad tweeted.

In another development, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today went on self-isolation as a precautionary measure after his wife Sunita tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

These two leaders join a growing list of politicians who have now tested positive for the Coronavirus.

Here is a list of all political leaders who have contacted the virus in the last few days.

Jitendra Singh

Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, Jitendra Singh, tested positive for COVID-19 on 20 April. He announced on his Twitter that he had tested positive with symptoms and urged those who came in contact with him get themselves tested.

Manmohan Singh

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was admitted to AIIMS Hospital on Monday, 19 April after tested positive for Coronavirus. He had been experiencing mild symptoms but was admitted in light of his health history and past surgeries.

Akhilesh Yadav

Former UP Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party leader tested positive for the virus on 14 April. He is currently in home isolation.

K Chandrashekar Rao

Telangana Chief Minister tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, 19 April. He had been suffering from mild fever and other symptoms on Sunday before getting tested. The Chief Minister is in home isolation at his farmhouse under the watch of a team of doctors.

Kiren Rijiju

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju contracted the COVID-19 virus which came to light on 17 April. He announced on Twitter that he was feeling ‘fit and fine’ and following the advice of the doctors. He is in self-quarantine.

Prakash Javadekar

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on 16 April tested positive for COVID-19. He requested whoever met him in the last 2-3 days to get tested.

H.D. Kumaraswamy

Former Karnataka Chief Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy tested positive for coronavirus on 17 April. His mother too had tested positive recently while his father is in isolation as a preventive measure.

B.S. Yediyurappa

Chief Minister of Karnataka, B.S. Yediyurappa tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time on 16 April. Though he was doing fine, he was hospitalized on the advice of doctors. He is under the watch of his family doctor.

Yogi Adityanath

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was found positive for the COVID-19 virus on 14 April. His test results came a day after few staff members at the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) were found to have got infected. Following this, the Chief Minister had gone into isolation. Yogi Adityanath is under the watch of a team of doctors.

Pawan Kalyan

Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan, the founder of the Jana Sena party tested positive on 16 April after returning from an election campaign. The actor-politician was quarantining himself in his farmhouse with a team of medical experts to look after him.

Omar Abdullah

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah tested positive on 9 April in Srinagar. He informed via Twitter that he was ‘completely asymptomatic’. He went on self-isolation after the test. Last month, his father Farooq Abdullah had also tested positive.

Pinarayi Vijayan

Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan tested positive for the disease on 8 April, around the initial phase of the second wave started to rear its ugly head across the country. Though he had no symptoms, he was moved to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital to be monitored.