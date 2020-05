Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee has said that India should take a cue from the United States and put more money into the hands of people to revive demand in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent nationwide lockdown.

Benerjee was in conversation with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over video conferencing. The interaction was hosted over Periscope and Gandhi posted it on his Twitter account on Tuesday morning.

If anyone wanted to believe in strongman theory, this is the time to disabuse themselves

We need to be aware of disease's path before taking decision on lifting lockdown

We should take a cue from US by pumping in more money in the hands of people to revive demand

We should try to be optimistic about overall economic revival in India post-lockdown

Aadhaar-based claims for PDS [public distribution system] would have saved a lot of misery for poor; a bunch of the poor are still not in the system

Give temporary ration cards to everybody; use those for transferring money, wheat and rice to them

It is important to revive demand, nothing bad will happen if we give bottom 60 percent with more money

India needs a stimulus package; we have not dedicated on large enough financial package yet

Gandhi: States should be given options; should be allowed to decide themselves on lockdown

Banerjee shared the 2019 Nobel Prize in Economics with his wife Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer "for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty".

This is a second interaction of its kind that Gandhi has hosted with an eminent economist on the topic of India’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, he was in conversation with former Reserve Bank of India chief Raghuram Rajan, who advocated for a Rs 65,000 crore package for the poor.

India remains under lockdown until May 17. More than 46,000 people have been infected in the country and 1,568 deaths have been reported so far.

Catch all coronavirus updates live here