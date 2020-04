Former Reserve Bank of India governor Raghuram Rajan has said that India will need to reopen from the ongoing lockdown in a measured way. He added that the country will need about Rs 65,000 crore to save the livelihood of the poor.

Rajan was in conversation with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi through video conferencing and the video was released Thursday morning. The chat was hosted on Periscope.

Need to manage reopening after lockdown, can’t go into cyclical lockdowns

500,000 COVID-19 tests daily needed in the United States, say epidemiologists, extrapolating it India will need four times that number

We have to be clever about reopening

Fiscal resources are limited so India needs to decide how it reopens so that the economy can function

Temporary ration cards for people who don’t have access can help address poor people's concerns of food

Efforts on direct benefit transfer needs to be realised now to deal with migrant crisis

Rs 65,000 will be needed to address the issue of the poor. The amount is just a fraction of India’s GDP

These kind of events rarely have positive effects for any country in general but there are ways countries can take advantage. There has to be a rethinking on everything in global economy after the crisis and India can have a role to play in shaping that dialogue

Social harmony is a public good. We cannot afford to be a house divided especially at a time when challenges are so big

Need to walk the talk in creating capabilities

We being a relatively poor country don’t have the capacity to support people for too long

Gandhi: Inequality is a big problem in India compared to other countries. The treatment of migrants during the lockdown in comparison to that of the rich is striking

A conversation with Dr Raghuram Rajan, former RBI Governor, on dealing with the #Covid19 crisis. https://t.co/cdJtJ7ax0T — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 30, 2020

India is currently under a lockdown until May 3 to stave off the spread of coronavirus.

More than 23,000 people in India are infected and 1,074 have succumbed to COVID-19, according the Union government's data.