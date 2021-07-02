Rahul Gandhi asks where are COVID-19 vaccines? Piyush Goyal hits back

Union Minister Piyush Goyal hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for questioning the non-availability of COVID-19 vaccines in the country. Goyal said 12 crore vaccine doses will be available in July apart from the supply to the private hospitals.

Goyal tweeted, "12 crore vaccine doses will be available in July apart from the supply to private hospitals. States have been informed about the supply of vaccines 15 days ago. Rahul Gandhi should understand that petty politics, instead of seriousness, is not right in the fight against COVID."

वैक्सीन की 12 करोड़ डोज़ जुलाई महीने में उपलब्ध होंगी, जो प्राइवेट हॉस्पिटल्स की आपूर्ति से अलग है। राज्यों को 15 दिन पहले ही आपूर्ति के बारे में सूचना दी जा चुकी है।



राहुल गांधी को समझना चाहिये कि कोरोना से लड़ाई में गंभीरता के बजाय इस समय ओछी राजनीति का प्रदर्शन उचित नही है। https://t.co/xmDqtrLcLI — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) July 2, 2021

Earlier in the day, Gandhi took to Twitter and posted, "July has come, but not vaccines." He tweeted with the hashtag 'Where are vaccines?'

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 35 crore, according to the Co-WIN dashboard. More than 9.61 crore vaccine doses have been administered to beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years, the Union health ministry had said on Thursday.

It added that more than 38.17 lakh (38,17,661) vaccine doses were administered on Thursday, according to a provisional report compiled at 7 pm. The ministry said 21,80,915 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group received the first dose, while 84,107 were administered the second dose of the vaccine on Thursday.