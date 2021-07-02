Home

    Rahul Gandhi asks where are COVID-19 vaccines? Piyush Goyal hits back

    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    Piyush Goyal said 12 crore vaccine doses will be available in July apart from the supply to the private hospitals. He asked Rahul not to be involved in petty politics as the country is fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Rahul Gandhi asks where are COVID-19 vaccines? Piyush Goyal hits back
    Union Minister Piyush Goyal hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for questioning the non-availability of COVID-19 vaccines in the country. Goyal said 12 crore vaccine doses will be available in July apart from the supply to the private hospitals.
    Goyal tweeted, "12 crore vaccine doses will be available in July apart from the supply to private hospitals. States have been informed about the supply of vaccines 15 days ago. Rahul Gandhi should understand that petty politics, instead of seriousness, is not right in the fight against COVID."
    Earlier in the day, Gandhi took to Twitter and posted, "July has come, but not vaccines." He tweeted with the hashtag 'Where are vaccines?'
    The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 35 crore, according to the Co-WIN dashboard. More than 9.61 crore vaccine doses have been administered to beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years, the Union health ministry had said on Thursday.
    It added that more than 38.17 lakh (38,17,661) vaccine doses were administered on Thursday, according to a provisional report compiled at 7 pm. The ministry said 21,80,915 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group received the first dose, while 84,107 were administered the second dose of the vaccine on Thursday.
    For COVID-19 live updates, click here
    First Published:  IST
