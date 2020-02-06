Healthcare R0: How scientists quantify the intensity of an outbreak like coronavirus and its pandemic potential Updated : February 06, 2020 11:10 AM IST The formal definition of a disease’s R0 is the number of cases, on average, an infected person will cause during their infectious period. The basic reproduction number represents the maximum epidemic potential of a pathogen. Scientists from the Chinese Academy of Sciences Institute of Automation and the University of Chinese Academy of Sciences have estimated R0 to be much higher, at 4.08.