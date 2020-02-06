Associate Partners
HDFC Life mitsubishi
#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

R0: How scientists quantify the intensity of an outbreak like coronavirus and its pandemic potential

Updated : February 06, 2020 11:10 AM IST

The formal definition of a disease’s R0 is the number of cases, on average, an infected person will cause during their infectious period.
The basic reproduction number represents the maximum epidemic potential of a pathogen.
Scientists from the Chinese Academy of Sciences Institute of Automation and the University of Chinese Academy of Sciences have estimated R0 to be much higher, at 4.08.
R0: How scientists quantify the intensity of an outbreak like coronavirus and its pandemic potential

You May Also Like

R0: How scientists quantify the intensity of an outbreak like coronavirus and its pandemic potential

R0: How scientists quantify the intensity of an outbreak like coronavirus and its pandemic potential

LPG coverage reaches 96.9% as on January 1, 2020: Dharmendra Pradhan

LPG coverage reaches 96.9% as on January 1, 2020: Dharmendra Pradhan

Kia in talks over moving $1.1 billion India plant out of Andhra Pradesh

Kia in talks over moving $1.1 billion India plant out of Andhra Pradesh

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement