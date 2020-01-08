Healthcare
R Ananthanarayanan new MD and CEO of Strides Pharma
Updated : January 08, 2020 09:52 PM IST
He will succeed Arun Kumar, founder and the incumbent CEO and MD of the company, Strides Pharma Science said in a statement.
Ananth brings with him over three decades of top global pharmaceutical experience across both the technical and commercial functions, the statement said.
Until recently, Ananth was the global chief operating officer at Cipla, where he was responsible for the company's generics business in regulated markets.
