#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

R Ananthanarayanan new MD and CEO of Strides Pharma

Updated : January 08, 2020 09:52 PM IST

He will succeed Arun Kumar, founder and the incumbent CEO and MD of the company, Strides Pharma Science said in a statement.
Ananth brings with him over three decades of top global pharmaceutical experience across both the technical and commercial functions, the statement said.
Until recently, Ananth was the global chief operating officer at Cipla, where he was responsible for the company's generics business in regulated markets.
R Ananthanarayanan new MD and CEO of Strides Pharma
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

India reports H5N1 bird flu outbreak in Chhattisgarh state

India reports H5N1 bird flu outbreak in Chhattisgarh state

Alibaba-backed Paytm to launch insurance brokerage in Q1 2020

Alibaba-backed Paytm to launch insurance brokerage in Q1 2020

Gold price in India hits all-time high today, yellow metal goes past $1,600 in the global markets

Gold price in India hits all-time high today, yellow metal goes past $1,600 in the global markets

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV