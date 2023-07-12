Quadria Capital invests in Maxvision— here's why this PE firm believes this is the right time to come into the healthcare space

Amit Varma, Managing Partner, Quadria Capital Advisors believes this is the right time to come into the healthcare space.

Quadria Capital, a private equity firm, is making a significant investment of Rs 1,300 crore in Maxvision Eye Hospital, a leading healthcare provider specialising in eye care services in South India. Amit Varma, Managing Partner, Quadria Capital Advisors believes this is the right time to come into the healthcare space.

Varma said, “Healthcare, especially post-COVID is in the limelight by demonstrating more than enough times that it is a resilient, sunset sector that people can actually bank upon. Quite clearly, COVID also made us realise that we will never have enough infrastructure to take care of all the patients that we create. We believe now is the time to buckle down and start to invest smarter private capital to enhance the capabilities of healthcare in the country.”

Talking about valuation Varma added that healthcare in India and Asia has always been and will always be insanely expensive and that is because of the scarcity of high quality assets, which are investable. He believes the momentum is right, and this is the right time to come in into healthcare.

Other notable private equity deals in the eye care sector include Dr. Agarwal's Healthcare, which raised Rs 1,050 crore from TPG and Temasek in May of last year, and ASG Eye Hospitals, which received an investment of Rs 1,500 crore from General Atlantic and Kedaara Capital.

With so many investments in the space at the moment, there would be a lot of cashing out as well over the next two to three years. On this Varma said the cashing out would be a bit premature to my mind.

He said, “I think it's very, very important to look at scale and size. Again, I am using the post COVID analogy, what everybody showed us is whether its supply chain, supply of doctors accessing patients, you need to be of a certain size and scale. I think the cashing out would be a bit premature to my mind. Clearly if you have just gotten into this space in the past three to five years and that's the way we look at our assets. We do believe that there is a lot more consolidation and lot more growth that is available on the ground.”

Looking ahead, Varma anticipates a bright future for the healthcare industry, projecting a 15 percent year-on-year growth.

He asserts that despite the industry's immense potential, we have barely scratched the surface, having only tapped into around 10 percent of the organised market. This underlines the untapped opportunities that lie within the healthcare sector.