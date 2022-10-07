QR-based rapid OPD registrations introduced under Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission: All you need to know

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The QR Code based rapid OPD registration service has been introduced at the Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) & Smt. Sucheta Kriplani Hospital (SSKH) Hospital in New Delhi as a pilot project.

The National Health Authority (NHA) is undertaking a pilot for faster OPD registration service at the new OPD block of Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) and Sucheta Kriplani Hospital (SSKH) in New Delhi. This service has been introduced under the flagship scheme Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).

It will allow old as well as new patients to scan a QR Code to share their details such as name, father name, age, gender, address, mobile number etc. with the hospital in a matter of seconds. This will reduce registration time taken at the OPD counter, reduce the wait in the long queues and provide accurate data in the hospital record. The service will soon be extended to other health facilities and departments in Delhi.

How does QR Based Rapid OPD Registration work?

The QR Code-based OPD registration service allows the patients to scan the hospital’s unique QR Code with their mobile phone, using their phone camera, scanner, ABHA App, Arogya Setu App or any other ABDM-enabled App to share their profile details with the hospital.

Once the patient’s profile is shared, the hospital can directly provide a token number (queue number) to the patient. The token is shared as a notification to the patient’s selected app and is displayed on the screens placed at the OPD registration counters for the ease of patients.

The patient can then go to the registration counter and directly collect their outpatient slip (OP Slip) for doctor consultation.

For the pilot, the ABDM team and the respective hospitals worked together to set up the QR Code-based faster registration service in the OPD block.

Appropriate messaging and kiosks were put up and support personnel were also posted to assist the patients and help them understand the steps and benefits of using this service.

These services are expected to be extended to more hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic labs soon.

Benefits of the service

Direct profile sharing helps achieve a higher level of accuracy in patient records.