Healthcare Putin orders 'large-scale' vaccination of doctors, teachers Updated : December 03, 2020 08:44 AM IST Putin said Wednesday that more than 2 million doses of the Sputnik V jab has been produced or will be produced in the next few days. Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said Wednesday that more than 100,000 people in Russia have been given the shots.