Purple Day of Epilepsy 2023: All you need to know about this neurological condition

Purple Day or Epilepsy Awareness Day is observed with an aim to bust myths surrounding the condition. In 2022, people in over 85 countries participated in Purple Day.

Purple Day, also known as Epilepsy Awareness Day, is observed every year on March 26 with an aim to raise awareness around the fear and stigma attached to epilepsy.

Epilepsy is a neurological disorder which is the most common chronic brain disease that affects people of all ages. As per the World Health Organization (WHO) more than 50 million people worldwide have epilepsy.

History and Significance

Epilepsy Awareness Day was first observed on March 26, 2008, through an event organised by Cassidy Megan from Nova Scotia, Canada.

Megan was motivated by her own story of facing challenges due to epilepsy and the main aim of the event was to educate people about the neurological condition and to raise awareness by engaging them in various campaigns.

Today, Purple Day is an international event dedicated to spreading awareness about epilepsy.

On this day, people are encouraged to wear purple and host events in support of efforts to spread epilepsy awareness.

In 2022, people in over 85 countries participated in Purple Day.

Why is it called Purple Day?

Cassidy Megan chose the colour purple because the flower lavender is internationally recognised as the flower for epilepsy.

What is Epilepsy?

Epilepsy is a central nervous system (neurological) disorder which affects brain activity causing abnormalities, seizures or periods of unusual behaviour, sensations and sometimes loss of consciousness.

Symptoms

Since epilepsy is caused by abnormal activity in the brain, it causes seizures which affect coordination. The symptoms vary depending on the type of seizure.

Seizure signs and symptoms of epilepsy include:

Temporary confusion

A prolonged staring spell

Stiffness in muscles

Uncontrollable sudden jerking movements of the arms and legs

Loss of consciousness or awareness followed by seizures

Other symptoms include fear, anxiety or Deja vu

Causes

Epilepsy has no identifiable cause, but the condition may be traced to various factors such as:

Genetic influence: Some types of epilepsy run in families indicating that there's maybe a genetic influence. Researchers have also linked some types of epilepsy to specific genes, as per a Mayo Clinic report.

Head trauma: Head trauma due to an accident or other traumatic injury may cause epilepsy.

Brain abnormalities: Brain tumours or vascular malformations such as arteriovenous malformations (AVMs) and cavernous malformations, can cause epilepsy as stroke is also a leading cause of epilepsy in people over 35 years of age.

Infections: Infections like meningitis, HIV, viral encephalitis and some parasitic infections can also cause epilepsy.

Prenatal injury: Injuries caused before birth may cause brain damage that could result in epilepsy or cerebral palsy.

Developmental disorders: Epilepsy can sometimes be associated with developmental disorders, like autism.

Also Read: PM announces the rollout of a shorter TB preventive treatment in Varanasi