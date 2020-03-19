Healthcare
Punjab to suspend public transport from Friday midnight amid global coronavirus outbreak
Updated : March 19, 2020 03:47 PM IST
It has also decided to shut marriage palaces, hotels, restaurants, banquets and dining places, except home delivery services and takeaways in the entire state.
Public transport buses, tempos and auto-rickshaws will be suspended from the midnight of Friday, said local bodies minister Brahm Mohindra in Chandigarh.
All commissioners, deputy commissioners, senior superintendent of police have been directed not to leave their stations, said the minister.