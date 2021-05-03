Punjab imposes fresh COVID-19 curbs till May 15: What's allowed, what's not

Punjab on Sunday announced fresh restrictions to curb the fast spreading COVID-19 by shutting down all the shops, except those selling essential items, till May 15.

“The Home Department imposed additional restrictions regarding #COVID19 including all shops selling non-essential items to remain closed till May 15," the government announced in a tweet.

What’s allowed?

The shops selling essential items including milk and dairy products, bread, vegetables, fruits, eggs and meat, along with the chemist shops will remain open.

All government offices as well as banks will work at 50 percent strength other than those where officials are involved in COVID management, mentioned an official press release.

There are no curbs on the nursing homes and laboratories, noted the newly issued guidelines. Vehicles carrying patients to hospitals are exempted from the restrictions.

The fruit and vegetable wholesalers will be allowed to operate at the vegetable mandis with strict adherence to social distancing norms.

Religious places have been allowed to be open till 6pm.

What’s not allowed?

Not more than two passengers are allowed to travel on a four-wheeler and pillion riding, other than family members, is not allowed on two-wheelers.

Nobody is allowed to enter the state by air, rail or road without a COVID-19 negative report, or vaccination certificate of at least one dose. The COVID-19 report should not be more than 72 hours old while the vaccination certificate should not be over two weeks old.

The guidelines also state that all bars, cinema halls, gyms, spas, swimming pools, coaching centres, sports complexes will remain closed while all restaurants (including in hotels), cafes, coffee shops, fast food outlets and dhabas will be barred from dine-in services. Take-away and home delivery of food from restaurants will be allowed till 9pm.

The government has also decided that it will carry out RT-PCR tests of street vendors. District administration will ensure strict action against those found hoarding oxygen cylinders and other essential medical supplies.

Farmers protesting against the Centre’s farm bill have also been requested to restrict the number of protestors to token presence at toll plazas, petrol pumps and malls.

Punjab has already ordered night and weekend curfew from 6 pm till 5 am. On Saturday and Sundays, complete lockdown will be observed, with exemptions to shops selling essential items and those providing essential services.