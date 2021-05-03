  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare

Punjab imposes fresh COVID-19 curbs till May 15: What's allowed, what's not

Updated : May 03, 2021 01:35:09 IST

Anybody entering the state has to show negative COVID report or a vaccination certificate.
The shops selling essential items including milk and dairy products, bread, vegetables, fruits, eggs and meat, along with the chemist shops will remain open.
Only two passengers are allowed to travel on four-wheelers and pillion rider, other than a family member, will not be allowed on two-wheelers.
Punjab imposes fresh COVID-19 curbs till May 15: What's allowed, what's not
Published : May 03, 2021 01:35 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Nandigram Election Result 2021 LIVE: BJP's Suvendu Adhikari beats TMC chief Mamata Banerjee by 1,737 votes

Nandigram Election Result 2021 LIVE: BJP's Suvendu Adhikari beats TMC chief Mamata Banerjee by 1,737 votes

Bajaj Auto sells 1,34,471 units in domestic market in April

Bajaj Auto sells 1,34,471 units in domestic market in April

Coimbatore (South) Election Result 2021 LIVE: MNM chief Kamal Haasan loses to BJP's Vanathi Srinivasan by 1,500 votes

Coimbatore (South) Election Result 2021 LIVE: MNM chief Kamal Haasan loses to BJP's Vanathi Srinivasan by 1,500 votes

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement