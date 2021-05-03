Punjab imposes fresh COVID-19 curbs till May 15: What's allowed, what's not Updated : May 03, 2021 01:35:09 IST Anybody entering the state has to show negative COVID report or a vaccination certificate. The shops selling essential items including milk and dairy products, bread, vegetables, fruits, eggs and meat, along with the chemist shops will remain open. Only two passengers are allowed to travel on four-wheelers and pillion rider, other than a family member, will not be allowed on two-wheelers. Published : May 03, 2021 01:35 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply