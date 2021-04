The Punjab government on Wednesday imposed a night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am across the entire state till April 30. The government has banned political gatherings in the state amid rising COVID-19 cases.

Sixty-two more people died from coronavirus in Punjab, while there were over 2,900 new cases, the Health Department said on Tuesday. The active cases of the coronavirus disease rose to 25,913 and 2,350 patients recuperated, taking the number of recoveries to 2.24 lakh, according to a bulletin.

The 62 new fatalities took the toll to 7,216, while the infection tally rose to 2,57,057 with 2,924 cases, the bulletin said.

Mohali reported a maximum of 521 cases, followed by 401 in Ludhiana, 307 in Jalandhar, 290 in Patiala and 248 in Amritsar. Nine people succumbed to the infection in Amritsar, seven in Hoshiarpur, six in Jalandhar, five each in Gurdaspur, Kapurthala, Mohali and Ludhiana, among others, it said. There are 29 critical patients who are on ventilator support while 357 are on oxygen support.

Earlier this week, the central government has constituted 50 high-level multi-disciplinary public health teams and deployed them to 50 districts across Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and Punjab in view of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. The teams are being rushed to 30 districts of Maharashtra, 11 districts of Chhattisgarh and nine districts of Punjab to assist the state health department and local authorities in COVID-19 surveillance, control and containment measures, the Health Ministry had said on Monday.