Punjab extends night curfew timings, imposes stricter curbs. Details here

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh reviewed the COVID-19 situation on Monday and extended night curfew timings from 8 pm-5 pm to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Earlier the night curfew timings were 9 pm to 5 am.

He also ordered the closure of all bars, cinema halls, gyms, spas, coaching centres, sports complexes till April 30.

Rates for RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) by private labs have also been reduced to Rs 450 and Rs 300 respectively, the Chief Minister’s office announced.

The state government has also put a ban on gatherings of over 20 including weddings and funerals. The new restrictions, which also include closure of all malls, shops and markets on Sunday.

The Punjab government’s notification said that restaurants will remain closed on Sundays and only home delivery/takeaways will be allowed on other days.

The Chief Minister also ordered that people flying into Punjab should have a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours. Otherwise, they would have to undergo RAT testing at the airports.

He also instructed that people who have attended large gatherings anywhere (religious/ political/social) be mandatorily home-quarantined for five days and tested as per existing protocols.

The Chief Minister directed the transport department to restrict the number of passengers in buses, taxis and auto-rickshaws to 50 percent of the vehicle's capacity. Mohali district, along with the rest of the tri-city, will remain under complete lockdown on Wednesday on the occasion of Ram Navami, to avoid gatherings amid surging COVID-19 cases in the region, Singh said.

Sixty-eight more people died from coronavirus in Punjab on Sunday as the health authorities reported another record daily spike of 4,957 cases, pushing the state's infection tally to 3,00,038.

(With inputs from PTI)