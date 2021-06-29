Punjab extends COVID-19 curbs till July 10; what's allowed, what's not

Punjab government announced on Tuesday that the statewide COVID-19 restrictions were being extended until July 10, as cases of the Delta Plus variant were found in the state.

“With cases of Delta Plus variant coming to light, Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh ordered an extension of the #COVID restrictions till July 10, with certain more relaxations, including opening bars, pubs, and ahatas with 50% capacity, beginning July 1”, tweeted the Punjab CMO account.

Expressing satisfaction over the decline in positivity rate, the CM noted at a Covid review meeting that in some districts, it was still over 1 per cent. The Delta Plus variant of the infection is a matter of concern, making it essential to continue with the curbs, he stressed.

On the black fungus or mucormycosis, the CM said Punjab has had much fewer cases than most other states, including Haryana and Delhi. He said 51 people had died due to black fungus in the state.

Relaxations announced by the Punjab government in this round of extension include the opening of all bars, pubs and ahatas but with 50 percent capacity. All staff within these premises would also be asked to have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and to maintain social distancing at all times.

Here is what is allowed and what’s not:

Pubs, bars, ahatas to open from July with 50 percent capacity, and all staff receiving at least one vaccination dose

Skill Development Centres (SDCs), Universities to open with staff and students being vaccinated with 1 dose minimum

IELTS centres, coaching institutes to open with similar conditions

Night curfew to remain in place from 8 pm to 5 am.

Restaurants, gyms and cinema theatres to open at 50 percent capacity