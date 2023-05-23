Pune's National Institute of Virology develops India's first combination flu-COVID test kit

Being a single-tube test, people using it will only have to provide one sample to diagnose multiple infections. Furthermore, technicians can also test the sample together, not separately.

Pune-based National Institute of Virology (NIV) has developed India's first indigenous testing kit capable of detecting three infections in a single kit: COVID-19 and influenza A and B. The organisation is now looking for companies to manufacture these kits in bulk and has set a deadline of June 15 for those interested to submit their proposals.

Similar to the regular COVID-19 testing kits, the NIV's "multiplex single tube real-time RT-PCR test," as the Hindustan Times reports, uses a nasal and throat swab of patients. It can detect both the flu and COVID-19.

Since the symptoms of influenza A and B and SARS-CoV-2 infection are similar, this test kit is useful, especially during flu seasons.

Dr Varsha Potdar, speaking to HT, said that the kit will be "an easy, time-saving and efficient way of detecting three infections through a single test."

Being a single-tube test, people using it will only have to provide one sample to diagnose multiple infections. Furthermore, technicians can also test the sample together, not separately.

According to HT, "Multiplex testing in molecular tests refers to polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests that simultaneously detect multiple pathogens in a single reaction with a single sample."

Umbrella-ed under the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the NIV announced on May 15 that it is accepting expressions of interest from companies to scale up, manufacture and commercialise the new technology.

After the June 14 deadline, the NIV will choose a licensee or manufacturer to hand over the technology. Potdar said that based on the applications they receive, the organisation will evaluate its best candidate.

The Lucira COVID-19 and Flu Home Test is available for purchase without a prescription in the United States and delivers results for both infections using self-collected nasal swab samples in 30 minutes.

The FDA, however, advises that patients report test results to healthcare providers and seek follow-up care as there is a risk of false negatives and positives.