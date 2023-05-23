Pune's National Institute of Virology develops India's first combination flu-COVID test kit

Being a single-tube test, people using it will only have to provide one sample to diagnose multiple infections. Furthermore, technicians can also test the sample together, not separately.

Pune-based National Institute of Virology (NIV) has developed India's first indigenous testing kit capable of detecting three infections in a single kit: COVID-19 and influenza A and B. The organisation is now looking for companies to manufacture these kits in bulk and has set a deadline of June 15 for those interested to submit their proposals.

Similar to the regular COVID-19 testing kits, the NIV's "multiplex single tube real-time RT-PCR test," as the Hindustan Times reports, uses a nasal and throat swab of patients. It can detect both the flu and COVID-19.