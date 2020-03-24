Healthcare Pune-based firm develops testing kit for faster confirmation of COVID-19 cases Updated : March 24, 2020 03:56 PM IST Patole explained that the company is able to shorten the test time to 2.5 hours with the 'Mylab PathoDetect COVID-19 Qualitative PCR kit' as against the prevalent 6-8 hours. The Mylab kit was selected along with a solution offered by a German company for the tests. The World Health Organisation has been stressing on the importance of tests to fight the pandemic, which has so far claimed nine lives in India.