Healthcare Pull investments from companies not committed to environment, says Pope Francis Updated : October 11, 2020 10:19 AM IST The pope listed three action points: better education about the environment, sustainable agriculture and access to clean water, and a transition away from fossil fuels. He said the pandemic had made the need to address the climate crisis and related social problems even more pressing. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.