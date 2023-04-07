COVID-19 | Puducherry makes masks mandatory at public places

A total of 6,050 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the country in the last 24 hours as of 8 am on April 7, Union Health Minister data showed. The total number of active cases reached 28,303.
In view of the spurt in COVID-19 cases in India, Puducherry District Collector, E Vallavan made wearing of masks mandatory at public places and urged the people of the Union Territory (UT) to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.
"Wearing of masks in public places is mandatory in Puducherry," he said.
Seventy one fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in Puducherry in the last 24 hours and total active cases stood at 206, as per the daily bulletin released by the government.
Amid the rapid resurgence of COVID-19 cases across the country, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a high-level meeting with the state health ministers to take stock of the COVID situation across the country.
The meeting came at a time when India is reporting resurgence in COVID-19 cases in the recent weeks.
Also Read | 84% people say awareness of health related issues has increased post COVID: Aditya Birla Health Insurance survey
According to data from the health ministry, India recorded 13 more fatalities in the last 24 hours due to the infectious virus while the total number of deaths stood at 5,30,943 till Friday.
A total of 3,320 people have recovered in the last 24 hours. The daily positivity rate stands at 3.39 percent whereas weekly positivity rose to 3.02 percent.
(With inputs from Agencies)
First Published: Apr 7, 2023 2:09 PM IST
