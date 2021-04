The Central government has granted permission to workplaces in the public as well as the private sector to vaccinate their employees, in what is being seen as another step towards inoculating the country's population. The organisations can start organising vaccination camps from April 11.

Is everyone eligible?

No. Only those above the age of 45 are eligible for vaccination for now. On April 1, the government said everyone born before January 1, 1977, was permitted to opt for the COVID vaccine. The new health ministry notification doesn't make any change to that provision. All workplaces with over 100 beneficiaries will be tagged with existing vaccination centres.

Are employees' relatives eligible for the shot?

No. The notification categorically says no outsider, including the eligible family members, is allowed to take the jab at workplace COVID vaccination centres.

When does the drive start?

The COVID Vaccination Centres (CVC) at workplaces are expected to start working from April 11. The Centre says it has asked the concerned state authorities to discuss the process with employers and management in the public and private sector and start preparing for the drive.

Are all offices going to have such centres?

The vaccination camps will be organised only at workplaces with 100 or more willing and eligible people for the vaccine. The government has set this criterion to ensure there is no wastage of shots.

What about the safety aspects?

The CVCs in public sector offices will be tagged to the nearest government hospital, which will in turn take the responsibility for the deployment of inoculation teams and planning sessions at the workplace. Similarly, private hospitals will be tasked with these responsibilities for the private sector.

Do workplaces where CVCs are organised have to register? What about beneficiaries?

Yes, both the workplace as well as beneficiaries will have to register themselves on CoWIN platform, which is the standard practice now. The spot for the CVC should have three areas: waiting, vaccination and observation rooms say the guidelines.