Public behaviour very irresponsible, will decide third wave of COVID-19, says Bharat Biotech's Krishna Ella

Krishna Ella, Chairman & Managing Director of Bharat Biotech, said the public behaviour is very irresponsible and it will decide the third wave of COVID-19 . India was badly hit by the second wave of COVID-19 in March this year with daily cases having crossed the 1-lakh mark.

He said mutations will happen and some viruses will become more virulent. The Delta variant became highly transmissible and virulent. Apart from COVID-19, India also recorded cases of mucormycosis, yellow fungus, and others in the second wave.

Bharat Biotech ’s Covaxin is one of the three COVID-19 vaccines being administered in India. Bharat Biotech is working on the Nasal vaccine and the data will be available in two-and-half months. “We will be seeking permission to conduct trials to test safety and efficacy of mixed doses of Covaxin and Nasal vaccine. Nasal Vaccine will be a key component of the vaccination drive,” Ella said at an event organized by FICCI.

Ella added that the company can produce 100 million doses per month of nasal vaccine as it is easy to manufacture. It will also be completing Covaxin clinical trials for the 2-17 years age group soon. He predicted that all Indians will be vaccinated by March 2022.