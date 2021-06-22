Home

    Provided adequate doses of COVID-19 vaccine to states, says Centre

    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    The clarification was issued by the Centre in response to some media reports mentioning allegations by the Delhi government about non-supply of free vaccines for the 18-44 years age group.

    The Centre on Tuesday said that it provided adequate free doses of the COVID-19 vaccines to the states and Union Territories (UTs) for the inoculation of all above the age of 18 from June 21. This comes a day after the rollout of the revised vaccination policy, under which people in the age group of 18-44 years are also eligible for free vaccines at government centres.
    A release mentioned that no balance doses were pending with the vaccine manufacturers.
    “As per data of state procurement, the allocated 5.6 lakh doses have been supplied to Delhi before June 21 by the vaccine manufacturers. Further, an additional 8.8 lakh free doses have been provided to Delhi under the Government of India procurement, while more doses are in the pipeline for June end. As of June 22, Delhi has over 9.9 lakh doses of the COVID vaccines available with it,” read the release.
    Meanwhile, on the first day of the new vaccination policy, over 86 lakh doses were administered across India on Monday, almost double the earlier landmark of 43 lakh jabs in April.
    First Published:  IST
