From protein powders for all age groups to immunity bars, all such immunity booster products will soon be available at most affordable prices at your nearest Janaushadhi Kendras.

Understanding the importance of immunity boosters, the ministry of chemicals & fertilizers launched eight immunity boosting products under Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Priyojana (PMBJP) for sale through Janaushadhi Kendras across country.

Close to 10 lakh patients visit 6,500 plus Janaushadhi Kendras every day, to purchase quality generic and affordable medicines. At present, there are 6,587 kendras and out of 734 districts, 732 districts are covered.

Also read: Novel vaccine candidate shows promise against COVID-19, study finds

"New nutraceuticals are significant in view of the corona-19 pandemic. These products will help in boosting immunity of the people. He also informed that products are comparable in quality and are cheaper by over 26 percent than the market price. He hoped that through the massive network of Janaushadhi Kendras, the immunity boosting- protein products will reach a large population promoting good health," said DV Sadananda Gowda, minister of chemicals & fertilizers.

The government is also now providing many nutraceuticals like protein supplements, malt-based nutrition drinks, immunity booster etc for improving overall health and nutritional condition of people.

"Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Priyojana is becoming a boon for patients who are supposed to take medicines for chronic ailments like diabetes, blood pressure, psychotropic, etc," Gowda added.

Also read: Scientists decode immune system changes in children with rare COVID-19 related syndrome

Minister of state for chemicals & fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya too added that the ratio of generic medicines has now gone up after revamped, Janaushadhi Kendras were launched. The new nutrient based products will help in improving immunity and are thus important during the present time when corona pandemic has spread in the country."

Secretary of department of pharmaceuticals said, "Government will work to add more range of immunity boosters to the kendras as they will help people pay special attention towards strengthening their immunity."

To promote use of generic medicines in India, the government is also working at the ground level with various mediums like print, electronic & social media, organising seminars involving social impact groups like doctors, pharmacists, consumers etc. spent around Rs 21 crore in last five years for this purpose. Sanctioned budget of Rs 12.90 crore this year.

Also read: Immune response after mild COVID-19 is prolonged; psychiatric risk revealed

For inviting more applicants and increasing viability of stores, the government is providing special incentives which are almost doubled from Rs 2.50 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

The government is also providing one time grant of Rs 2 lakh for store set-up to persons belonging to SC,ST, women and divyang category and to any applicant opening store in north east states, aspirational districts and Himalayan states.

Sl. No. Name of the Product Pack Size PMBJP MRP (Rs) Average MRP of top 3 branded products (Rs) Savings (in percentage) 1 Jan Aushadhi Poshan malt-based 1's Screw Cap Plastic Jar 500 gm 175 236 26% 2 2 Jan Aushadhi Poshan malt based with Cocoa 1's Screw Cap Plastic Jar 500 gm 180 243 26% 3 3 Protein Powder (Chocolate) 1's Tin 250 gm 200 380 47% 4 4 Protein Powder (Vanilla) 1's Tin 250 gm 200 380 47% 5 5 Protein Powder (Kesar Pista) 1's Tin 250 gm 200 380 47% 6 6 Jan Aushadhi Janani 1's Tin 250 gm 225 300 25% 7 7 Protein Bar 35 gm 40 80 50% 8 8 Jan Aushadhi Immunity Bar 10 gm 10 20 50% Nutraceutical Product Portfolio

Jan Aushadhi Poshan is a malt-based food fortified with Vitamin A, D, E, C, B1, B2, B6, B12, Iron, Calcium and Folic acid, etc. to support immunity and growth. It can be taken with milk or water (Hot or cold). 500-gram jar container is priced at Rs 175 only whereas average MRP of top 3 branded counterparts is Rs 236.

Jan Aushadhi Poshan is a malt-based food fortified with Cocoa in granular form, Vitamin A, D, E, C, B1, B2, B6, B12, Iron, Calcium and Folic acid etc. to support immunity and growth. It can be taken with milk or water (Hot or cold). 500-gram jar container is priced at Rs 180 only whereas average MRP of branded counterparts is Rs 243.

Jan Aushadhi Protein Powder is a protein supplement fortified with natural and nature identical flavours (Chocolate / Vanilla / Kesar Pista), whey protein, Milk Solid, Skimmed milk powder, Soya protein isolate, Peanut protein hydrolysate, Malt extract, sugar Cocoa powder (for chocolate flavour), Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), Vitamins (Vitamin A, Vitamin D, Vitamin E, Vitamin K, Vitamin C, Folic acid, Thiamine (vitamin B1), Riboflavin, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12, Niacin, Pantothenic acid, Biotin), Taurine, Choline, Minerals (Sodium, Potassium, Chloride, Calcium, Phosphorus, Magnesium, Zinc, Manganese, Copper, Iodine, Iron, Selenium, Molybdenum), etc.

It is available in attractive tin packing of 250 gram at a price of Rs 200, whereas average MRP of top 3 branded products available in market is Rs 380.

Jan Aushadhi Janani is a protein rich supplement to fulfill requirement of extra nutrition in females during pregnancy. It is available in attractive tin packing of 250 gram at a price of Rs 225 only whereas average MRP of top 3 branded products available in market is Rs 300.

Jan Aushadhi Protein Bar is a convenient source of nutrition, in today's busy & active lifestyle. These protein bars are the best way to add quick protein to one’s midday snack. It is a nutraceutical food supplement fortified with micronutrients viz. dark compound (Sugar, edible vegetable fat (hydrogenated), cocoa solids & emulsifiers INS 491, INS322, natural vanilla flavouring substances), Isolated Soy protein, Rice crispy (Rice flour), Milk compound (Sugar, edible vegetable fat (hydrogenated), milk solids, cocoa solids & emulsifiers INS322, natural vanilla flavouring substances, etc. It is available in attractive packing of 35-gram bar at a price of Rs 40 only whereas average MRP of top 3 branded products available in market is Rs 80.