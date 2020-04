In a fresh case for making medical gears available in enough numbers, government sources indicated that India will soon import 1.10 crore units of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) and as many as 1 crore units of N95 masks, only for the use for medical professionals, highly placed sources told CNBC-TV18.

"Post the analysis made by the empowered group on ensuring the availability of essential medical equipment, production Procurement, Import and Distribution and review taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 6 and April 4 respectively, India has placed fresh order to import 1.10 crore units of PPE and 1 crore units of N95 masks only for medical professionals," sources said.

Apart from this, based on the recommendations of the empowered group, the government will also procure 43,500 ventilators from domestic manufacturers such as Agva, Bharat Electricals limited and others, sources added.

"Government has placed these orders post discussion held between the empowered group on availability of medical equipment, PPE, Ventilators and health ministry noting the fresh requirements and analysis of COVID-19 cases across India," sources added.

These orders also exclude the constant donations and commitments already received from various quarters on PPE, masks, ventilators.

Not just this, another set of orders is also likely to be placed in the coming days to ensure enough availability of PPE, masks, testing kits are available with medical professionals across the country, confirmed a senior government official in the know of the development.

However, when it comes to supplies reaching India, sources said, "close to 60-70 percent of supplies of PPE and N95 Masks will come in April end but when it comes to Ventilators, supplies might take time."

The government expects one-third of supplies of Ventilators will be ready for procurement only by early May, sources added.