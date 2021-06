The Maharashtra health department on Tuesday said there has not been any significant rise in the coronavirus positivity among children, but the number of infections went up as the second wave was more intense. ”Only seven percent of children are infected due to COVID-19 compared to the cumulative caseload.

However, due to the second wave, the infection spread was huge, hence the absolute numbers of children contracting COVID-19 appear huge,” it said in a statement.

