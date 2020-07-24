Business Production Linked Incentive scheme: Over a dozen bulk drug cos keen to apply says industry body Updated : July 24, 2020 04:03 PM IST Experts feel that the move towards self-reliance will enable the pharma sector to plan better for development These incentives will apply to companies making 41 products using the 53 APIs identified by the government Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply