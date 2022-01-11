Private offices to close in Delhi; only work from home amid rise in COVID-19 cases

All restaurants and bars shall be closed, only takeaways allowed, the DDMA said. Buses and Metro trains are permitted to operate with 100 percent seating capacity, the order read.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Tuesday said all private offices in Delhi shall be closed, except those which fall under the exempted category. The DDMA said work from home shall be followed in the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The government offices in the national capital are also currently working with 50 percent attendance.

Also, all restaurants and bars shall be closed, only takeaways allowed, the DDMA said. The decision was taken during a DDMA meeting, chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday.

Buses and Metro trains are, however, permitted to operate with 100 percent seating capacity, the order said.

On Sunday, Kejriwal had said there was no plan to impose lockdown. There would be no lockdown if people wear masks, he had stated.

Delhi had logged 17 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 19,166 infections in a day as the positivity rate rose to 25 percent, the highest since May 4 last year, according to the city health department's data on Monday. In just 10 days, Delhi has recorded 70 COVID deaths.

A total of 1,912 coronavirus patients are in hospitals. Of them, 65 are on ventilator support, government data showed. The city currently has 65,803 active cases of which 44,028 are in home isolation.

With inputs from PTI