Private medical colleges in the city have agreed to provide about 4,500 beds for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Tuesday.

The government has agreed to include private doctors and paramedical staff involved in treatment of coronavirus patients under insurance coverage. "We have held discussions, they (private medical colleges) have responded positively, they have assured that they will give more than 50 percent of beds and provide necessary facility.

They have agreed to give about 4,500 beds," Yediyurappa said. Speaking to reporters after meeting with representatives of private medical colleges, he said this would help us in providing treatment to all those infected by COVID-19 and help them recover.

Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said, Bengaluru has the most number of medical colleges in the country- total 14-11 of them are private and three are government.

From three government hospitals 1,000 beds have been kept aside for COVID, he said, private colleges have total about 10,000 beds from these eleven colleges, and in today's meeting managements of these colleges have agreed to make 50 percent- about 4,500 beds including ICU available for COVID treatment.

The central allotment committee that we have constituted in coordination with nodal officers appointed for each medical college will allot beds in a scientific manner, he said.