The Central government will stop supplying COVID-19 vaccines to private hospitals from May 1, as part of the Centre’s new open market policy on the vaccines.

The private medical facilities will, however, be free to buy vaccine jabs directly from the manufacturers from May 1 as the vaccination will be opened for all above the age of 18.

Several private hospitals and other corporate houses are now in talks with the vaccine manufacturers expecting a high demand after the vaccination is opened for all, reports suggested.

The new liberalised policy of the Central government on COVID-19 vaccines allows the manufacturers to fix the prices for 50 percent of the output which will be distributed in the open market. The other half of the vaccines will be earmarked for procurement by the government. Nonetheless, the manufacturers are required to declare the price of the shots for private hospitals before May 1.

Meanwhile, the government hospitals will continue to receive anti-COVID-19 shots from the government.

The Centre has also clarified that chemists and pharmacists will not be allowed to sell anti-Covid-19 shots. The private hospitals and vaccination centres will be allowed to procure vaccine supplies.

The government will also keep a watch on any 'Adverse Events Following Immunisation' (AEFI) and the details related to any such case will be registered through the CoWIN app.

However, the Opposition has slammed the new vaccine policy saying the Centre should not have let the vaccination programme be determined by the 'vagaries of market forces'. Similarly, the Left parties have asked for a free and universal vaccination programme.