The Central government has directed states that all private vaccination centres will have to return any unused stock of the vials post-April 30. The unused stock will be sent to the cold chain points from where it was collected by the private vaccination centres.

The government directive said that the system of providing vaccine stocks and supplies to private vaccination centres at the price of Rs 150 will cease to exist from May 1.

The next phase of vaccination will begin on May 1 and all above 18 years will be eligible for inoculation. But the states have reported a shortage of vaccine supply, saying that they would be unable to start the vaccination drive for people aged 18-44 years tomorrow.

A request for 340 million vaccine doses has been made by 19 states to the Serum Institute of India (SII). Private hospitals and private sector have also made a request of 19 million doses to the SII.

Also, both the vaccine manufacturers - SII and Bharat Biotech - have increased the price of the vaccine. One dose of SII's Covishield will cost Rs 300 per dose to the state government and Rs 600 per dose to the private hospitals. While Bharat Biotech's Covaxin will cost Rs 400 per dose to the state government and Rs 1200 to the private hospitals.