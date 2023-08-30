Pristyn Care faces patient backlash amid allegations of surgery push

Pristyn Care, a healthcare unicorn backed by Sequoia and Tiger Global, is currently facing criticism from patients who claim that the company is pressuring them to undergo surgeries, and that its doctors are evaluated based on their ability to convert outpatient consultations into surgical procedures.

Pristyn Care collaborates with hospitals to rent essential infrastructure like operating theatres. It relies on digital marketing and a sizable sales team to transform online search inquiries into consultations and surgeries across various medical specialties, including gynaecology, ENT, urology, orthopaedics, dentistry, and more.

It's crucial to note that elective surgeries are pre-planned and differ from emergency surgeries. Patients often seek opinions from multiple doctors before proceeding.

To illustrate the situation, a recent case reported by Mint involves a 47-year-old Mumbai-based bank employee named Amita Panchal. On May 20th, she underwent a procedure recommended by Pristyn Care doctors and surgeons, involving the insertion of an intragastric balloon.

Subsequently, Amita experienced persistent pain and discomfort post-operation, which did not improve even after two days. Consequently, her family requested the removal of the intragastric balloon, and an endoscopy was performed on May 24th. Tragically, Amita passed away on the morning of May 25th.

While the family alleges that there was a deliberate delay in the removal of the balloon, when CNBC-TV18 reached out to the founder of Pristyn Care, Harsimarbir Singh, he said, "We firmly refute the claim that the quality of care given to the patient was impacted by insurance factors. We want to make it absolutely clear that the pre-authorisation process was completed well in advance of the procedure, eliminating any possibility of delay due to insurance matters. Furthermore, concerning implants, even after removal insurance coverage remains applicable, rendering the suggested conjecture baseless".

The founder further added, "Our assessments are thorough, accounting for medical history, risks, and conditions, alongside transparent communication and consent. Every surgery is evaluated by our 60-member medical directorate team. Our exceptional digital NPS score for surgery stands at 62 which is significantly higher than the industry. We take pride in our robust patient support workforce of 1200+ members, providing guidance through doctor consults, diagnostic support, insurance clearance, hospital admissions, patient transport, discharge, 2-month post-discharge care, and any follow-ups post-surgery. This unmatched support network is non-existent in any healthcare institution in the world."

It's important to note that the deceased's family has not lodged any formal complaint against Pristyn Care.

Regarding inquiries about the delay in posting financial statements for fiscal year 2022, the company has stated that both statements will be filed by the September 30, 2023, deadline.