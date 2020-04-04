  • SENSEX
Prince Charles' office refutes Indian minister's Ayurveda link to COVID-19

Updated : April 04, 2020 04:59 PM IST

Union Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Naik claimed earlier this week that Dr Isaac Mathai, who runs the Soukya Ayurveda Resort in Bengaluru, told him that his treatment of "Prince Charles through Ayurveda and homoeopathy has been successful".
Clarence House refuted reports from India which claimed that the Prince of Wales' recovery after testing positive for coronavirus last week had a link to Ayurvedic and homoeopathy cure from a resort in south India.
Prince Charles' office refutes Indian minister's Ayurveda link to COVID-19

